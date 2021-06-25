Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

A post by Swiggy has been collecting some wonderful responses and chances are you will also laugh out loud reading them. On June 22, Swiggy shared a tweet saying, “You can't make everyone happy, you're not _.”

The tweet, a sort of fill in blanks post, had many responding with things that make them really happy. From rajma chawal to biryani to butter chicken, the tweet’s comments section is filled with wonderful replies that’ll leave you feeling hungry. Or even reaching for your phone to order some deliciousness.

you can't make everyone happy, you're not _______ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) June 22, 2021

The post has been collecting several wonderful reactions:

with extra spicy red chutney 😍 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) June 22, 2021

Not all answers were related to food. Video-sharing platform Moj also chimed in with an answer:

you can't make everyone happy, you are not a cute animal video — moj (@mojappofficial) June 23, 2021

Interestingly, the UP Police handle also responded to the post by Swiggy. The handle decided to post a tweet with a twist. Here's what they shared:

You can't solve every problem, you're not UP 112.. https://t.co/L3pNukQamM — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 24, 2021

What do you think about these tweets? How would you respond to Swiggy's tweet?

