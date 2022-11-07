Anand Mahindra shares punny post as brilliantly unpredictable T20 World Cup 2022 inches closer to finals

The 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia is one of the most unpredictable editions that the cricket world has witnessed in recent years. From last-ball thrillers to rain-hit encounters to teams with low-winning chances emerging as victors against more fancied opponents, there is no denying that the T20 World Cup is full of surprises. As the ongoing ICC event draws closer to the summit clash, social media platforms are abuzz with predictions about the teams who can contest the World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in the fun with a hilarious video featuring a dog trying to peer over a wall.

"I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the 'wall' of the present. What do you think it saw?" wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. He also added a smiling emoticon with the caption. The video shows a dog trying and balancing itself between a tree and a wall to go into the 'future' and pass on the information about the winning semi-final teams that will play in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

India will play against England, and Pakistan will clash with New Zealand in the semi-finals. The winning teams will play the final match of this highly unpredictable tournament.

Here's what Anand Mahindra tweeted:

I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw? 😊 pic.twitter.com/a5H5OPRiVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2022

Since being posted a day ago, this video has received more than 5.2 lakh views, over 16,700 likes and several comments.

“It saw that team India will be standing with the trophy next Sunday,” wrote a Twitter user. “It saw you giving Mahindra Thar to #SuryakumarYadav,” posted another. “For cricket buffs across the globe it will be a massive day if both India and Pakistan manage to emerge victorious in their respective semi-final matches and enter the summit clash,” expressed a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON