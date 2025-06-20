Taiwan parents hire pole dancers to celebrate son's graduation, police intervene to disperse crowd

A couple in Taiwan have ignited controversy after hiring two pole dancers to perform outside their son’s secondary school to mark his graduation. The performance took place in mid-June outside Taichung Municipal Wanhe Junior High School, shortly after the official ceremony had ended and students began exiting the premises, according to CTITV News as cited by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A Taiwan couple arranged a pole dance show for their son’s graduation. (Representational image/Pexels)

Unconventional celebration draws mixed reactions

The surprise performance featured two female dancers who initially performed on the street before climbing onto the roofs of two sport utility vehicles, where poles had been mounted for an extended routine. The spectacle drew a sizeable crowd of shocked students, parents, and passers-by, many of whom were seen filming the incident in disbelief.

One young boy, invited to stand between the performers during part of the show, appeared visibly embarrassed by the attention. It was later revealed that he was the graduating student whose parents had arranged the unconventional celebration.

“Unforgettable Gift” from a creative mother

The boy’s mother told local media that the pole dance performance had been funded by a friend and choreographed by herself. Her goal, she said, was to make the event memorable.

“Other parents organised various programmes for the graduation ceremony, so I wanted ours to be more creative than theirs,” she stated.

“I hope this will be an unforgettable graduation gift for my son,” she added.

The son himself admitted he had been stunned and left speechless by the unexpected act but decided not to protest. “However, considering my parents’ intentions, I chose not to object,” he said.

Backlash from parents and school officials

Not everyone shared the family’s enthusiasm. One parent from the school community criticised the performance, saying: “It is not appropriate to hold such a performance in front of the school. They are only secondary school students.”

A school official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the institution did not support this kind of celebration. “We will strengthen our educational efforts and encourage parents to celebrate graduations in a more rational manner, avoiding unnecessary expenses,” the official said.

Police disperse crowd

As the performance attracted increasing attention, local police arrived on the scene and dispersed the gathering, citing concerns over public order and safety.