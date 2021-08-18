Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch

Yet another day and yet another post by Nasa that has now left people in awe. This is a post that allows netizens to look at the universe “through a new (infrared) lens.” There is a possibility that the post will leave you saying “wow” and that too repeatedly.

In their post, Nasa shared a visualized video along with a descriptive caption. “When viewing celestial objects through visible light – light that the human eye can see – thick clouds of dust can appear shadowy. In order to capture this nebula’s stunning, ethereal wisps, the Hubble Space Telescope turns to infrared light,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, the space agency described about the Horsehead Nebula showcased in the visualized video. “Located nearly 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Orion, the Horsehead Nebula is one of the most identifiable nebulae in the night sky. This scientific visualization simulates a flight through an infrared view of the nebula, bringing the stunning cosmic portrait to life,” the space agency added.

Take a look at the incredible post:

Posted just a day ago, the post has gathered more than 41,000 likes and counting. The clip has also accumulated various comments from people.

“Incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! This is so cool,” expressed another. “Perfect,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

