Tanzanian duo lip sync and dance to Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip from Sooryavanshi. Watch

After posting lip syncing videos to hit Bollywood songs like Raatan Lambiyaan, Zaalima and Kusu Kusu, the viral Tanzanian brother and sister duo Kili Paul and Neema Paul have done something mesmerizing yet again. This time, they not only lip synced but also nailed the hook steps of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the film Sooryavanshi.

The video starts with Neema lip syncing to the song. Soon, viewers get to see her brother, Kili, dancing to the blockbuster tune as well. He nails the steps that were performed by the actors in the song from Sooryavanshi.

“It’s been a hit since it came out,” reads the caption accompanying this viral Instagram Reels video. The poster also proceeded to tag the actors featured in this song - Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.

Watch it here:

Since being shared around a day ago, this video has already garnered more than 46,800 likes and several comments from Bollywood fans around the world.

“Proud of you and your beautiful sis,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so amazing, lots of love from India,” posted another. A third commented, “Best song and best performance... You both are my favourite.” “You always surprise me, you both are awesome,” complimented a fourth.

What do you think about the video?