Tax-free salary, business class travel and more: Indian pilot shares 7 perks of flying for Etihad Airways

An Indian pilot working with Etihad Airways has shared seven major perks of flying for the UAE based airline, saying the job offers much more than just a salary. In a video shared on Instagram, pilot Nikita Tomar spoke about the benefits that come with working for Etihad, from tax free income to business class travel and life in Abu Dhabi.

An Indian pilot shared why flying for Etihad Airways in UAE came with major lifestyle and financial benefits. (Instagram/itspilotnikita)

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Pilot lists Etihad Airways perks

In the video, Tomar said, "No one is gonna tell you these perks of flying for Etihad Airways in UAE. Hi, I'm Nikita Tomar, a pilot with Etihad Airways. First, the salary is completely tax-free. Every single Dirham you earn goes straight into your pocket. Second, unlimited business class travel for you, your family, and even your friends. Imagine flying your parents and your loved ones anywhere in the world, anytime, in business class."

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{{^usCountry}} She further added, "Third, layovers in cities like Tokyo, Spain, Paris, and New York. Luxury hotels, real time to explore. Fourth, the airline pays your rent. Either company accommodation or a generous housing allowance in Abu Dhabi—that is huge! Fifth, complete medical insurance for you and your entire family. Education allowance for your kids." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added, "Third, layovers in cities like Tokyo, Spain, Paris, and New York. Luxury hotels, real time to explore. Fourth, the airline pays your rent. Either company accommodation or a generous housing allowance in Abu Dhabi—that is huge! Fifth, complete medical insurance for you and your entire family. Education allowance for your kids." {{/usCountry}}

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Tomar also highlighted the multicultural work environment and the experience of living in the UAE. "Sixth, you fly with crew from over 120 nationalities. Every flight you get to learn something new about a different culture, country, or way of life. And the best part? Seventh, living in Abu Dhabi. One of the safest cities in the world, year-round sunshine, and a culture that feels like home, no matter where are you from. Flying for Etihad is not just a job—it is a lifestyle."

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The clip was shared with the caption, "This is why pilots in UAE never want to leave. Here is everything you need to know about flying for Etihad Airways in the UAE."

Watch the clip here:

Video sparks reactions online

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The video drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom appeared impressed by the benefits mentioned by the pilot. One user wrote, "This honestly sounds like a dream job." Another said, "Tax free salary and rent covered is a huge advantage." A third commented, "The business class travel benefit is unbelievable."

(Also read: Indian man escorted off flight after demanding seat change from US-based techie)

Another user wrote, "Abu Dhabi looks like such a peaceful place to live." Someone else said, "This is why aviation jobs in the Middle East are so attractive."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)