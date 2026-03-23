Etihad flight attendant fulfils Indian man’s cockpit visit request after landing, video wins hearts

An Indian man’s simple request during an Etihad Airways flight has captured attention online after it turned into an unforgettable experience. Taking to Instagram, Vansh Motwani shared a video from inside the aircraft, where he is seen politely asking a flight attendant, “is there any chance I can visit the cockpit”. An Indian man asked to see the cockpit on an Etihad flight and was later allowed in, describing it as a memorable moment. (Instagram/ vanshmotwani23)

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In the clip, the flight attendant initially responds cautiously, as such requests are typically restricted during flights for safety reasons. However, she later assures him that he may be able to visit once the aircraft lands. True to her word, after landing, Motwani is allowed inside the cockpit, where he meets the pilots and exchanges greetings with them.

The heartwarming interaction, coupled with the airline staff’s gesture, has resonated with viewers across social media.

‘Will always be thankful’: Post goes viral Motwani shared the video with a caption expressing gratitude towards the airline and its crew. “Will always be thankful to Etihad for this wonderful experience. Each and every staff member of this flight were very kind and sweet made my experience 100x better,” he wrote.

Watch the clip here: