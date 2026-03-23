Etihad flight attendant fulfils Indian man’s cockpit visit request after landing, video wins hearts
An Indian man asked to visit the cockpit on an Etihad flight and was allowed after landing, calling it a wonderful experience.
An Indian man’s simple request during an Etihad Airways flight has captured attention online after it turned into an unforgettable experience. Taking to Instagram, Vansh Motwani shared a video from inside the aircraft, where he is seen politely asking a flight attendant, “is there any chance I can visit the cockpit”.
(Also read: Indian man escorted off flight after demanding seat change from US-based techie)
In the clip, the flight attendant initially responds cautiously, as such requests are typically restricted during flights for safety reasons. However, she later assures him that he may be able to visit once the aircraft lands. True to her word, after landing, Motwani is allowed inside the cockpit, where he meets the pilots and exchanges greetings with them.
The heartwarming interaction, coupled with the airline staff’s gesture, has resonated with viewers across social media.
‘Will always be thankful’: Post goes viral
Motwani shared the video with a caption expressing gratitude towards the airline and its crew. “Will always be thankful to Etihad for this wonderful experience. Each and every staff member of this flight were very kind and sweet made my experience 100x better,” he wrote.
Watch the clip here:
The post quickly gained traction, with many users appreciating both the passenger’s enthusiasm and the airline’s accommodating approach. Notably, Etihad Airways’ official Instagram account also responded to the post, saying, “Thanks for your lovely feedback. Here's for more journeys together!”
Internet reacts to the wholesome gesture
The clip has received a wave of warm reactions from viewers, many of whom described the moment as wholesome and uplifting. One user wrote, “This is so hearwarming,” while another commented, “Wow this is very cute.”
(Also read: Etihad passenger alleges sexual assault by drunk flyer on USA-India flight: ‘Was requested not to make matter public')
Others highlighted the kindness shown by the airline staff. “So beautiful gesture,” one user remarked, appreciating the crew’s willingness to fulfil the request. Another added, “such a nice clip,” reflecting the general mood in the comments section.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More