‘Dear Elon bhai’: Indians react to expensive Tesla model with humour, memes

Tesla debuted in India with its first showroom in Mumbai, which features the Model Y variants. The long-awaited arrival, however, left many disappointed after Tesla’s Indian website showed a significant markup from other major markets. As per the site, one of the Model Y variants is priced at ₹59.89 lakh and the other at ₹67.89 lakh. Tesla Model Y Rare-wheel drive is priced at ₹ 59.89 lakh in India. (Tesla.com)

What did social media say?

Angry, an individual posted, “If you buy a #Tesla Model Y in India, you will pay around ₹33 lakh to the company and ₹28 lakh to the Government as taxes. If this is not tax extortion, I do not know what it is.”

Another joked, “Almost half of it is Tax. Instead of Tesla, it should be called ‘TAX-LA’ in India.” A third added, “#TeslaModelY price is doubled because of import duty and/or other taxes. Road tax insurance, GST, etc., will be added. Unless and until #Tesla starts manufacturing or at least assembling in #India, it won't be successful.”

A fourth wrote, “That's a hefty tax burden! Does any country tax its citizens like this?”

Why the high price?

According to a report by CNBC, Tesla's Chief Financial Officer, Vaibhav Taneja, confirmed that the price components in India also include a “70% tariff on EV imports and about 30% luxury tax.”

According to experts, Tesla will compete with premium car segments in India, such as BMW, rather than local EV companies.

Tesla’s first showroom in India:

The showroom is in the upscale Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the showroom.

"We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage," he said.