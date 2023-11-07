Teacher’s comeback to student’s sexually suggestive comment gets thumbs up from people

A teacher took to Instagram to share a video detailing how she dealt with a student when he made a sexually suggestive comment during her online class. She even added a note of encouragement for others, and said “Dear female teachers, don’t get bullied.” The image shows the teacher whose comeback to a student impressed netizens. (Instagram/@rakshita_singh07)

Instagram user Rakshita Singh Bangar, whose bio says she is a biology teacher and also MBBS, shared the video. She posted a video explaining the sexually suggestive comment that she received from one of her students. In the video, she first reads out the explicit message from a student. Instead of ignoring it, she replies sternly.

In the post’s caption, she also raised some questions about how society often perceives “young female teachers”, and that it is something that needs to change.

“Being a teacher, I always feel it’s my responsibility not just to teach but to help them become better human beings! So kuch spammers aate hai toh mai usually pyaar se smjha deti hu [So if there are some spammers I try to reason with them]! But based on my past 4 years of online experience, I personally don’t reply politely to comments like these! If me being a 23 old is able to manage so many things in life with maturity, I feel voh 17, 18 saal k baache ko atleast ye itna toh hona chaiye ki kisi female teacher k baare mai aisa kuch na bole [I feel the 17-18 year olds should have the basic courtesy to not say suggestive things about their teachers]!” she wrote.

Take a look at the teacher’s entire post here:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 4.9 million views. The share has collected tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Well done Rakshita. Proud of you, don't hold back. Give them a taste of their own medicine,” posted an Instagram user. “Good job. That boy will never misbehave with a woman again,” added another.

“Brilliant answer - and don’t let this ever pull you down. This is the sad side of too much exposure and overconfidence in kids. You are rendering a valuable service and some idiots will always be there - I can see you know how to handle them,” joined a third. “That student should be punished and expelled from class. Students can't harass teacher. This is sexual harassment,” wrote a fourth.

