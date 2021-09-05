Home / Trending / Mumbai Police to Netflix India: Posts on Teacher’s Day will wow you
Teacher's Day 2021: Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post.
Mumbai Police to Netflix India: Posts on Teacher’s Day will wow you

Teacher’s Day 2021: Social media is abuzz with various posts celebrating the day.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 01:20 PM IST

To mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, every year on September 5, India observes Teacher’s Day. This is a day to thank those who help and guide us towards a better future – our teachers. Since morning, social media is abuzz with various kinds of posts celebrating this day, including posts shared by different police departments and brands. Here are some of the posts shared that may leave you feeling nostalgic.

“The sound we 'quite' 'miss' these days,” Mumbai Police wrote along with a witty creative. Take a look at what they shared:

+

“Keep it up,” Zomato wrote while thanking the unlikely teachers. Take a look at what they shared:

+

Netflix India too joined in to wish a Happy Teacher’s Day. They shared lessons by the character Professor from the popular show Money Heist. “Bella baith jao, Professor gyaan baant rahe hai. To the professor and all the things he's taught us before,” they wrote while sharing these images.

+

“Surat City Traffic Police salutes all the teachers who always strive to show us the right direction!” wrote Surat Police while sharing this image:

+

What are you sharing on this Teacher’s Day?

