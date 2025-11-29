Team lead demands flight booking details as leave proof; employee blocks him in response

A Reddit post has sparked debate online after an employee revealed that his team lead allegedly demanded full flight booking details as proof for an already approved leave. An employee said he blocked his team lead who demanded flight booking details for approved leave.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Approved leave turns into last minute conflict

In his detailed post, the employee explained that the holiday plan had been approved a month in advance. He wrote, "Anyways, here goes. I had an approved holiday plan from a month ago. I reminded my TL earlier this week. He kept delaying giving mail approval even though he verbally agreed. Then suddenly, last minute, he tried to force a half day shift on the day of my flight. Fine. Whatever."

The situation escalated when the employee informed the team lead that his flight had been rescheduled and he would not be able to attend work. "Today, I tell him my flight got moved earlier than expected and I won’t be coming in. He immediately replies, 'Share the flight booking details.' Not a screenshot of the timing. Not a written confirmation. He literally wanted the full booking details. As if he is immigration. As if I owe him my itinerary," the user wrote, adding that this demand crossed a boundary.

Employee blocks TL across platforms

Feeling harassed, the employee decided to block the team lead on every communication channel. "I said nothing. I blocked him on SMS. I blocked him on calls. I blocked him on WhatsApp. He tried calling multiple times and even messaged me there. Deleted the chat without opening. Phone was on silent. Slept peacefully."

The user also added broader concerns about the team lead’s past behaviour. "This is the same TL who denied my WFH earlier for a reason he admitted was personal annoyance. The same TL who changed Thanksgiving dates last minute because management messed up the calendar. The same TL who expects us to run to our seats like nuclear launch operators. And now he wants my boarding pass."

He concluded with a strong statement about boundaries and workplace trust. “My personal travel plans are not for you to verify. If you don't trust your employees enough to take a leave without demanding proof, that is a management failure, not an employee issue. Exit countdown: 3 months. TL blocklist: Permanent.”

The employee also posted a screenshot showing multiple blocked call attempts from the team lead. The post was shared with the title: "TL demanded my flight booking as 'proof' for leave. I blocked him."

Check out the post here:

Users react

The Reddit post received several comments. One user wrote, "We need more people like you in the corporate setup. Way to go, buddy." Another commented, "Well done. Things might get ugly, keep everything in writing and save proof," while a third remarked, "Well good thing you blocked them, you don't need to share personal travel plans with them." Another reaction read, "This is wrong at so many level."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)