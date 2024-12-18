Techie accuses Zomato of selling 10 water bottle for 100, company responds

A techie’s frustrated post about being overcharged at an event venue has struck a chord with social media users. The X user took to the platform to call out Zomato, accusing the company of selling ₹10 water bottles for ₹100. His post prompted a response from the company. A techie’s post accusing Zomato of overcharging for water bottles has gone viral. (X/@indyan)

“How is Zomato allowed to sell ₹10 water bottles for ₹100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their own bottles?” X user Pallab De asked, adding a picture of how much he paid for two water bottles. The post, which also tagged an advocate of Telangana High Court, has sparked a heated debate on social media.

How did Zomato respond?

Taking to the comments section of the post, the company shared a response. “Hi Pallab, we’re sorry for your experience. While we weren’t the event organisers but the ticketing partner, we’ve noted your feedback and will ensure it helps us improve our own events moving forward,” the company replied.

“Tagging Eva Live, who were the event organisers and felt that they can sell Rs. 10 bottles for Rs. 100,” De wrote. He also shared a picture of a bottle he claimed he purchased at the venue. The bottle shows an MRP of ₹10.

Take a look at the post here:

What is social media’s verdict?

While most people commented supporting the techie, a few were apprehensive about it. An individual posted, “This is not fancy; this is outright theft, and everyone should raise their voices against these people.”

Another added, “If the MRP is ₹10, sue them.” A third joked, “They will change the MRP definition overnight from Maximum to Minimum Retail Price.”

A fourth commented, “They forgot to send the bottle with ₹100 MRP. After SC ruled not to sell above MRP, these guys got into a tie-up with companies to print higher MRP!” A fifth wrote, “When you're thirsty, your wallet gets drained!”

What is MRP?

MRP stands for Maximum Retail Price, the highest price at which a product can be sold to consumers in India. It includes all taxes and is printed on product packaging. Retailers cannot charge more than the MRP, ensuring consumer protection under the law.

What are your thoughts on this X post about water bottles? Have you ever faced such a situation?