Techie complains about Bengaluru FC packaging for Zomato order, goalkeeper responds: ‘GPay number dedo’

“Hi @zomatocare. I ordered shawarma from Empire Restaurant, Bangalore and paid 12 rupees as packing charges. But found that the package is wrapped by @bengalurufc Advertisement. Why do I need to pay for their Advertisement? How many orders rolled out with this box for paid users?” he wrote.

The post was circulated across social media as the techie sought a response from the food delivery giant. Instead, Indian football goalkeeper and Bengaluru FC player Gurpreet Singh Sandhu replied to his post and offered to pay for the extra charges.

"GPay number dedo bhai - wapis karta hoon 12 rupees (Give me your GPay number brother - I will return 12 rupees)," he said in a post that has now gone viral.

While many users were amused by the footballer's response, others said it was not about the money. "It's not about the money; it's about ethical practice. I don't think he's complaining about spending an extra 12 rupees. If you're charging 12 rupees extra, it should be branded as Zomato's. If any brand wants to advertise there, the packing charge shouldn't apply," said one user.

While Zomato is yet to respond to the post publicly, in a similar complaint another customer had enquired about "container charges". "While taxes are universal and vary from 5 - 18% depending on the type of food. Packaging charges are levied by our restaurant partners, they are the ones who implement and earn from this practice," Zomato Care had explained.