Techie questions 10-crore flats in Gurgaon as viral video shows roads turn into rivers after rain

Heavy rainfall brought Gurgaon to a standstill, with widespread waterlogging, severe traffic snarls, and frequent electricity outages crippling daily life across the city. While visuals of submerged streets and stranded vehicles flooded social media, a video posted by a tech professional has reignited debate over the city’s infrastructure and soaring property prices. After rains hit Gurgaon, a techie slammed the city’s overpriced housing and waterlogged roads.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Arun Mathuria, a tech professional, shared a video from inside his car on microblogging platform X, capturing flooded roads in Gurgaon. In the video caption, he wrote:

“Who buys ₹10 crore flat in Gurgaon without even looking at the basic infrastructure? Just 30 minutes of rain and the roads turn into rivers. Gurgaon feels like a bubble—propped up by investors and NRIs pumping air into it.”

In a follow-up post, he continued his criticism of the real estate landscape:

“If you’re living in a nearby society in Gurgaon, landlords demand ₹60-80K rent per month. Want to buy a place? Be ready to spend ₹8-10 Cr. What nonsense is this? Gurgaon is seriously overrated and overpriced. Same traffic chaos every day—and don’t even ask about the air quality.”

Check out the post here:

Public reactions pour in

The post has received over 432k views and prompted a flurry of reactions from users who resonated with the frustration.

One user commented, “You nailed it. Gurgaon is marketed like Dubai but lives like a flooded village.” Another wrote, “We pay premium prices for third-world infrastructure. The irony is painful.”

Some users also shared their personal experiences. “I had to push my car through knee-deep water yesterday, this has become a weekly ordeal,” one resident recounted. Another remarked, “Developers only focus on glossy brochures, while the ground reality is sewage water flowing on the streets.”

Echoing the frustration, another user commented, “It rains every year, and every year we suffer. The city never seems to learn.” Adding a sarcastic note, one quipped, “Paying ₹80K rent just to get a swimming pool on the street Gurgaon might as well market this as a feature.”