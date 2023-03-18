Teen drives 6 hours to find ideal prom dress, store owner gives $700 worth outfit for free

When shopping for dresses or gowns for an occasion, sometimes they can get costly. We look for outfits at different stores, that would suit not only our body type but also our budget. And even if we find the perfect one, the price of the dress may not fit our pocket. Something similar happened to a teen who drove six hours to find her ideal prom dress. But, when the teen realised that the dress was above her budget, the store owner decided to give it to her for free! Yes, you read that right. Teen drove six hours to buy a prom dress.(Instagram/@juicybodygoddess2.0)

According to People magazine Elyse Monroe, 18, visited Juicy Body Goddess, a plus-size only boutique in North Carolina with her mother and grandmother. The owner of the boutique, Summer Lucille, told People that she could feel that the teenager was "shy and nervous."

Monroe had a strict budget of $400 that she had to adhere to. However, after trying a few options, she only liked one dress. But the dress turned out to be $300 more than what she was willing to pay. That's when Lucille stepped in to surprise the family.

Lucille told People that she generally streams all her consultations. So, while filming Monroe, one of her followers decided to chip in an extra $200 to her budget. That's when Lucille decided that she would give the dress for free.

"At that moment, I knew that was the universe telling me just give her the dress. That follower was just an angel, just reminding me that you just have to give," Lucille told to People.

She even recorded the incident and shared it on her Instagram page. The video shows Monroe trying different dresses but only liking the one which was out of her budget. So, when she was about to buy the dress, Lucille surprised her by giving away the dress for free and recorded the family's reaction.

Take a look at the video below:

This clip was shared almost a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 62,000 times and has received several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "She looked fabulous! Hope she had a great time at her prom!" Another person added, "I am ugly crying on the train! You are a blessing, and the beautiful girl looked so confident in that dress. I love it so much." A third person wrote, "You are such a kind, beautiful woman with so much heart! This brought me to 'happy' tears. You could see how incredibly grateful this young lady was. Thank you for sharing."