Teenagers surprise woman by giving her favourite candy on Halloween. Watch

Halloween is the one day when many people get to dress up as their favourite spooky characters. While many children and adults are excited to go around the streets and show off their costumes, some people are also excited about trick or treating! Youngsters go from door to door and pick up chocolates, toffees, and sweets. Even though most people ask to pick only one chocolate, some may take a handful. However, this time in turn of events, two teenagers are going viral for giving chocolate to the person they asked trick or treat from.

In a video uploaded by an Instagram page called Good News Movement, you can see two teenagers approaching a doorstep. They read a note on the door which is from the owner of the house. The note says, "Take all you want, just not the starbursts. My wife loves them." So, when the duo noticed there were no starburst chocolates left, they decided to give their own share of the chocolate and taped it to their door!

Take a look at the story below:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 2.2 million times and has 200,000 likes and several comments. One user in the Instagram comments wrote, "So sweet! And some people would criticize these older kids for trick or treating! They deserve all the candy!" Another person said, "These thoughtful young men have hearts that are SWEETER than Starburst. Made our day seeing this cute video. Thank you!" "There really ARE good people in this world. Little things like this mean so much," added a third.