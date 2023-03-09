Home / Trending / Telangana’s YouTuber grandma Gangavva Milkuri boards flight for the first time. Viral video captures her reaction

Telangana’s YouTuber grandma Gangavva Milkuri boards flight for the first time. Viral video captures her reaction

trending
Updated on Mar 09, 2023 05:56 PM IST

The viral video showing Telangana’s YouTuber grandma Gangavva boarding flight for the first time was posted on Instagram.

The image shows Telangana’s YouTuber grandma Gangavva took a flight for the first time in her life.(Instagram/@gangavva)
The image shows Telangana’s YouTuber grandma Gangavva took a flight for the first time in her life.(Instagram/@gangavva)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you regularly use YouTube? Then chances are you are familiar with the name Gangavvai. The elderly woman from Telangana became an Internet sensation when her son-in-law started creating videos with her that capture her life in the village. Not just that, her popularity grew when she took part in the fourth chapter of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. And now, a video of hers has wowed people. The clip shows her taking a flight for the first time in her life.

The video was posted on her Instagram page along with a caption written in Telugu. “A woman who boarded a flight #firstflight #firsttimeflightexperience,” it read.

Take a look at the video that shows her journey on a flight for the first time:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than six million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Great job bro. I don't understand your language but you have done a great job. I am waiting for this day to take my mom on a flight,” expressed an Instagram user. “Sometimes expressions are sufficient to tell the whole story,” shared another. “Bro I don't understand Telugu but I can observe the first feelings when boarding a flight,” posted a third. “Gangavva is an inspiration. success will come at any age… don't get dispersed… keep working and hunting your dreams,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out