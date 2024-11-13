Telegram CEO Pavel Durov who has over '100 biological kids’ offering his sperm for free? Moscow clinic claims

The co-founder and CEO of Telegram, who took people by surprise with his claim that he has over a hundred “biological kids” in 12 countries, is making headlines again. A Moscow-based clinic, Altravita, has claimed that the tech boss, who has fathered several children through sperm donation, is offering free IVF treatment to women willing to use his sperm. The facility said that women wanting to undergo IVF treatment can use Pavel Durov’s donated sperm, but only if they meet certain requirements. The image shows Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who claimed that he has fathered over “100 biological kids" through sperm donation. (Instagram/@durov)

What does the clinic claim?

“We are happy to offer you a unique opportunity! Only in our clinic you can undergo IVF for free, using Pavel Durov’s sperm-one of the most famous and successful entrepreneurs of our time. This opportunity is one of a kind and the number of slots is limited,” reads an announcement on the clinic's official website.

Moscow-based clinic Altravita's announcement about Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's sperm. (altravita-ivf.com)

It further states, “Pavel Durov is willing to finance all the IVF protocols that use his sperm. It is a very generous contribution to society from someone who wants to help those dreaming of becoming parents.” Reportedly, the Telegram boss shared a post about the clinic on his platform with a link to the website but didn’t mention anything about the free treatment.

What are the requirements?

According to the clinic, the maximum age of the participant should not be over 37. Also, their “health condition should be satisfactory," which will be determined based on the clinic's “reproductologist’s medical report.”

The website claimed that only their “cryobank has the exclusive right to store and use biomaterial of Pavel Durov.”

How did Pavel Durov become a sperm donor?

In his earlier post, Durov shared, “Fifteen years ago, a friend of mine approached me with a weird request. He said that he and his wife couldn’t have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my ass off before realising he was dead serious.”

However, he later fulfilled their request and was told by a fertility clinic that he was a “high-quality donor material.” This incident made him sign up as a sperm donor.