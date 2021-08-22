Home / Trending / ‘Tell me you live in Florida without telling me’ post sparks laughter. Watch
The image is taken from the video shared on Instagram.(Screengrab)
‘Tell me you live in Florida without telling me’ post sparks laughter. Watch

“Floridian neighbors please confirm or deny,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 11:21 AM IST

Is this an entertaining video? Yes. Will the video make you go ‘Omg!’? Yes. Will you end up watching the clip on loop? Yes. This is a video that shows a huge reptile casually strolling in the middle of a busy road.

“Floridian neighbors please confirm or deny,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show the reptile in the middle of the street amid busy traffic. A text appearing on the screen asks “Tell me you live in Florida without telling me.”

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 1,700 likes and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“He walks with some major attitude,” wrote an Instagram user while talking about the reptile. “The cop rolls up and he’s like ‘goddammit, you got me…I’ll be on my way’ like this happens to him every Saturday,” shared another. “Alligator…. And yes. This is normal,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

