Terri Irwin posts granddaughter’s first 'croc encounter' pic. It has a twist

A post shared by Terri Irwin about her granddaughter Grace on April Fool’s Day has now left people chuckling hard.

“Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter...April Fool’s!” reads the post. It is complete with a picture showing Bindi Irwin holding the baby. She is surrounded by her mother Terri Irwin, brother Robert Clarence Irwin and husband Chandler Powell, each holding the ‘crocs’ in question.

Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter...April Fool’s! pic.twitter.com/LxmHVxKyH3 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) April 1, 2021

Since being shared, the post received more than 1.7 lakh likes – and counting. It also accumulated tons of comments, including one from the shoe brand Crocs. This is what they tweeted:

CROC-Y! That's so cute! 😍 — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) April 1, 2021

1) She is precious & will no doubt feel more love than any soul could imagine.

2) "Croc encounter" is hilarious!

***Congratulations on this newest (and best) adventure! — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) April 1, 2021

I love you all & your sense of humor! Congratulations, on being a Grandparent! She's such a blessing to your family! I agree, Steve would be proud & just OVER THE MOON! for his new granddaughter!🥳👶💝 — Kandace (@LuvGeneration67) April 2, 2021

Lol — cap (@dollface56) April 1, 2021

A few days ago, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share an image with her newborn daughter. She also shared an emotional note where she explained that her daughter is named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell – where “Warrior Irwin” is a tribute to her father, legendary wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

