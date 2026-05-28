'Terrible traffic, expensive rent': Bengaluru techie frustrated after company brings back mandatory 5-day office

A Bengaluru-based techie has sparked a discussion online after sharing his frustration over his company’s decision to bring back “mandatory” 5-day work from office (WFO).

The techie said that over the years, he had built a “great” WFH setup and prefers this lifestyle. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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In a Reddit post titled “Mandatory 5-Day Office Feels Like a Massive Step Back,” the full-stack engineer said that he has over 10 years of experience and has been living in his hometown ever since his company allowed remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the techie said that the company has now announced that all employees must return to office 5-days a week by December.

“I’ve been living in my hometown because my company allowed WFH, while my office is in Bengaluru. Recently, management announced mandatory 5 days WFO for everyone by December,” the Redditor wrote.

The techie said that the decision felt unnecessary because work and collaboration had continued smoothly while employees were working remotely. “What makes this frustrating is that productivity and collaboration were never a problem. Work was delivered on time, teams functioned fine remotely, and nothing was broken. Yet now everyone is expected to relocate and completely change their lifestyle,” he said.

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The OP further shared that he lived in Bengaluru before the pandemic and described the city’s traffic, rent and commuting struggles as major reasons he does not want to return. “I already know the reality: terrible traffic, expensive rent, long commutes, high living costs, and almost no personal time left after work. Moving back with family would destroy most of my savings despite the salary,” he said.

The techie also said that over the years, he had built a “great” WFH setup and prefers this lifestyle. “No wasting hours in traffic, no forced office presence, no pointless cafeteria discussions or fake socializing. I don’t need to sit beside coworkers to do my job properly,” he wrote.

He stated that remote work had also significantly improved his lifestyle and well-being. “Saved time went into learning, fitness, hobbies, and family instead of sitting on roads for hours every day,” he said.

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“For a role that is fully digital and already working efficiently remotely, I honestly don’t see the need for mandatory office attendance. ‘Team collaboration’ increasingly feels like a corporate excuse for control and visibility rather than an actual productivity need,” the techie concluded.

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie reveals hidden reality of software engineer life: ‘Doing everything right, yet something feels missing’)

Social media reactions

The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many users claiming that companies are using return-to-office mandates to encourage voluntary exits.

One user wrote, “You have until December to find a new job. Your employer is also hoping for the same. Thats why they asked for 5 days WFO.”

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“That's the niche technique to get rid off the workforce. They want you to quit in the name of resisting to WFO mandate of 5 days office,” commented another.

One user also highlighted how WFH had improved their health and work-life balance. “Same here man..10y exp and lovvveee WFH. health is much better. I don't want to go back ever. Im upskilling to AI engineering so that I only do remote. Honestly love the work style of remote. Hate traffic..hate commute..hate exorbitant rents,” the user wrote.

“When companies force a 5 day office in this market, they are pushing their employees to quit themselves so they don’t have to pay a severance. And there’s a layoff incoming within the org. Tried and tested tactic,” claimed one user.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)