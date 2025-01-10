Terrified baby deer captured fleeing in viral video as Los Angeles wildfire wreaks havoc

A heart-wrenching moment from the Los Angeles wildfires has gripped social media, as footage of a baby deer frantically fleeing flames in Altadena has gone viral. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the 31-second clip captures the deer darting across a road, desperately seeking safety from the raging inferno. A baby deer fleeing wildfires in Los Angeles went viral.(X/@ShresthaAlishna)

The Los Angeles wildfires, which have already scorched over 10,000 acres, continue to wreak havoc across southern California, leaving both human and animal lives in peril.

Harrowing human stories emerge

In another gripping account, two men and their dog found themselves trapped in their Pacific Palisades home as flames rapidly consumed the hillside. A video, also widely shared on X, shows the property surrounded by massive flames. The footage reveals one of the men attempting to remain calm, reassuring his dog with a soft “It’s gonna be okay” as the blaze inches closer.

This story is one of many highlighting the unpredictable and destructive nature of the wildfires, which have forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes. Emergency crews are working tirelessly to rescue those caught in the chaos.

Devastation in numbers

The scale of destruction is staggering. According to an AP report, ten people have tragically lost their lives in the wildfires raging across California over the past three days. Over 10,000 structures, including homes, offices, and apartment buildings, have been reduced to rubble.

Entire neighbourhoods have been obliterated, with satellite images showing shocking before-and-after visuals of the affected areas. “The devastation is apocalyptic,” commented one local official, urging continued evacuation efforts and support for survivors.

As the fires rage on, communities across southern California are grappling with immense loss and uncertainty. Efforts to control the wildfires are ongoing, but for many, the road to recovery will be long and arduous.