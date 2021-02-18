Texas residents rescue thousands of sea turtles stunned by severe cold. Watch
Residents, some of whom lack heat or basic amenities in their own homes due to the unusually chilly weather, have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center in a South Texas resort town.
“Every 15 minutes or less there’s another truck or SUV that pulls up," Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
He said sometimes people bring one or two sea turtles, sometimes more. “We had trailers full yesterday coming in that had 80, 100, 50,” he said.
The South Padre Island Convention Center started pitching in Monday when its neighbor, Sea Turtle Inc., could no longer handle the number of sea turtles being dropped off, and their mostly outdoor operation had lost power. He said the convention center itself didn't have power or water till early Wednesday morning.
He says they've “collected” more than 3,500 sea turtles so far. He said he hesitates to use the word rescued because “we know we're going to lose some.”
Caum said that with another cold front approaching, they don't know when they'll be able to return the sea turtles to the water.
Temperatures in the area on Wednesday afternoon were in the 40s. He said it may be Saturday — when temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s (above 15 Celsius) — before the turtles can be released back into the Gulf.
He said with power returned they have been able to bring the convention center's temperature to 60 degrees.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to save as many turtles as possible,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas residents rescue thousands of sea turtles stunned by severe cold. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video captures mesmerising beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man builds special robot to take care of ailing dog in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows some dinosaur migration was delayed by climate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier’s lip-syncing video is Instagram’s new love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US firm takes 3D printing to the next level, prints a demo house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There are 4 people in this image. Can you spot all at first glance?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam, musical video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox