Thappad kyu mara?’: Sadhu slaps man copying his gesture of keeping one hand in the air

Videos of sadhus getting angry and lashing out at YouTubers or content creators at Mahakumbh Mela have been making their way onto social media. The latest episode is this video, which shows a sadhu slapping a man for copying his gesture of keeping one hand in the air. A sadhu slapping a man for copying his gesture. (Screengrab)

“Bro tried to copy baba and got a well deserved slap,” the video is posted on an X page with this caption. The video shows a sadhu walking with one hand in the air. A man starts walking beside him, copying his gesture. The sadhu loses his cool within a few moments and slaps the man. The video ends with him walking away from the scene.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has divided the internet, with people sharing opinionated views. While some supported the sadhu’s gesture of slapping the man, others questioned the incident.

An individual posted, “Thappad kyu mara?” Another added, “Baba did the right thing, these people who are intoxicated with selfies and reels, they harass us, they enter everywhere with their cameras, they should be beaten up.” A third joined, “Baba was in full mood.” A fourth wrote, “Bro got what he deserved.”

The Mahakumbh Mela is anchored in Hindu mythology. Touted as the world’s largest public gathering, this congregation includes sadhus, saints, sadhvis, and pilgrims.

According to Hinduism, the Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. The event is celebrated across four locations in India—Ujjain, Haridwar, Nashik, and Prayagraj. It is based on the four pilgrimages on four sacred rivers. This year, the mela is taking place in Prayagraj, where people are visiting to take a dip at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the mythical river Sarasvati.