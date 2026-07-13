‘The skies are still dark, but there’s no fear’: Bengaluru woman praises city’s safety during 5 am walk

A woman in Bengaluru has shared her experience of walking alone through the city at 5 am, saying the sense of safety she felt helped her understand why Bengaluru is often described as a safer city for women.

A Bengaluru woman said she felt safe walking alone at 5 am, despite the dark skies and empty roads. (Instagram/chup_kar_vidhiiiiiiiii)

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(Also read: ‘It feels like 6 in the evening’: Noida woman praises Bengaluru’s safety during 2:30 am walk)

The woman, identified as Vidhi, posted a video on Instagram in which she spoke about feeling calm while taking an early-morning walk, despite the streets still being dark.

‘There’s no fear’

In the video, Vidhi said she did not experience the fear or anxiety that women often feel while walking alone, particularly during the early hours of the day.

“So, now I know why people call Bengaluru the safer city for girls. So, I’ve come here for a walk. It’s 5 a.m. in the morning. The skies are still dark, but there's no fear,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Comparing the experience with walking in her hometown, Vidhi said she would normally remain constantly alert and anxious about her surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparing the experience with walking in her hometown, Vidhi said she would normally remain constantly alert and anxious about her surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

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“You know, even if I'll walk in my hometown, there'll be constant anxiety and fear on roads. But, I don't feel anything here. I don't know, it's just the vibes or what, which is rare for girls,” she continued.

She also spoke about the constant safety concerns women experience, whether they find themselves surrounded by strangers or walking along deserted roads.

“Like, they have this constant fear of people being around, or not having people around, and it's so soothing, so soothing. I love it, I love Bengaluru,” Vidhi added.

She shared the video with a brief caption that read, “In love with this city.”

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Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The clip prompted several Instagram users to share their thoughts about life and safety in Bengaluru. Many agreed with Vidhi’s observations, while also referring to the city’s long-standing traffic problems.

“Apart from the traffic, Bengaluru is the best place to live,” one Instagram user wrote.

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Another person agreed with the woman’s assessment and commented, “Bengaluru is genuinely a safe city.”

A third user highlighted the city’s overall lifestyle, writing, “Bengaluru is a great place to live if you're looking for a balanced life.”

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Echoing a similar sentiment, another person added, “If you ignore the traffic, Bengaluru is one of the best cities to live in.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)