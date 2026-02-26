The top 10 companies that pay the most in India. You’ve probably never heard of #2

As Indian professionals continue to weigh pay against long-term career value, a new report from Blind sheds light on which employers offer the most lucrative pay packages in the country. Based on median total compensation—including base salary, bonuses, and equity—the data highlights a small group of global tech giants and product-led firms that stand out for consistently high earnings across their Indian workforce. Here is a look at the companies that pay the most in India (Representational)

Importantly, by focusing on median pay rather than averages, the report offers a clearer picture of what a typical employee can realistically expect to earn at India’s highest-paying companies.

In 2026, the highest median total compensation packages in India are led by Meta at $290,000 ( ₹2.6 crore approximately), followed by Broadcom ($205,000 or ₹1.8 crore) and Apple ($200,000).

What is Blind? Blind is an anonymous professional community where verified employees can have conversations about their career trajectories, work-life challenges and more. The app verifies that the registered users actually work in the company through their work email.

How were the rankings calculated? The rankings were calculated using compensation data submitted by India-based professionals on Blind. Median total compensation was used for ranking, not averages. This includes base salary, bonuses, and equity (such as stock grants or ESOPs). Only compensation data submitted through 2025 was considered for the 2026 rankings.

To ensure reliability, only companies with at least 100 verified compensation submissions were included.

“Compensation rankings reflect median total compensation (base, equity, and bonus) submitted through 2025 by Indian professionals on Blind. Only companies with at least 100 submissions were included,” Bay Area-headquartered Blind said in a press release.

Here are the top-paying companies in India 1. Meta ($290,000)

2. Broadcom ($205,000)

3. Apple ($200,000)

4. Amazon ($124,000)

5. Uber ($110,000)

6. Google ($110,000)

7. LinkedIn ($109,425)

8. AMD ($104,000)

9. Atlassian ($103,000)

10. Salesforce ($102,000)

However, when compensation is compared with employee satisfaction ratings, the overlap is surprisingly limited. Several of the highest-paying employers—such as Meta, Broadcom, and Amazon—do not feature among the top-rated companies for overall employee satisfaction.

