    The best company to work for in India is... no, not Google or Apple

    Updated on: Feb 26, 2026 1:15 PM IST
    By Sanya Jain
    Tech giants lead the list of the best companies to work for in India in 2026, according to data analysed and compiled by the anonymous networking platform Blind. Blind has released a list of the best and lowest-rated companies in India, with NVIDIA, Google, and Apple taking the top three spots in terms of employee satisfaction. The list was based on employee feedback collected through their platform.

    A look at the best companies to work for in India in 2026
    What is Blind?

    Blind is an anonymous professional community where verified employees can have conversations about their career trajectories, work-life challenges and more. The app verifies that the registered users actually work in the company through their work email.

    Best companies to work for in India

    Here is the list of the best companies to work for in India, ranked 1 through 15:

    1. NVIDIA

    2. Google

    3. Apple

    4. Akamai Technologies

    5. VMware

    6. Adobe

    7. Target

    8. CRED

    9. Nokia

    10. ThoughtWorks

    11. Airbnb

    12. Lowe’s

    13. Autodesk

    14. Zoho

    15. ServiceNow

    A look at the best companies to work for in India in 2026. (Image generated using Gemini)
    Lowest-rated companies in India

    The lowest-rated companies, ranked 1 through 15 from the bottom:

    1. DP World

    2. Ola

    3. Sprinklr

    4. Groupon

    5. Tekion Corp

    6. Paytm

    7. OYO

    8. Zeta

    9. Samsung Electronics

    10. HCL Enterprise

    11. Deliveroo

    12. Compass

    13. Rippling

    14. Infosys

    15. Cashfree

    How were the rankings calculated?

    The best and lowest-rated companies in India were determined using employee feedback collected through Blind. Specifically, Blind aggregated 40,686 verified reviews submitted by Indian professionals up until 2025.

    To ensure the results were meaningful, only companies with at least 50 reviews were considered.

    Employees rated their employers across multiple dimensions, including overall satisfaction, career growth, work-life balance, compensation and benefits, company culture, and trust in management. The companies with the highest overall satisfaction scores formed the top-rated list, while those with the lowest overall scores made up the lowest-rated list.

    (Also read: This is the best company to work in India, according to LinkedIn. It's not Amazon, Google or Zomato)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanya Jain

      Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More

    recommendedIcon
