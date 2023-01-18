Theatre artists turn biblical art into live paintings in viral video, stuns people

Since the beginning of 2023, we have come across various never-seen-before artworks that are leaving netizens equal parts stunned and amused. Case in point, AI-generated images and videos which are making the impossible possible. Now, a theatre troupe has attracted a lot of attention after a video of them bringing several biblical artworks to life went crazy viral online. Intriguing, isn’t it?

“Caravaggio’s biblical paintings recreated as living paintings by the incredibly talented Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe, accompanied by Mozart’s Requiem,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The now-viral video captures several theatre artists dressed as subjects from biblical paintings to turn them into live paintings. What’s more is their on-point expressions, postures and striking resemblance to the characters portrayed in the biblical arts. These paintings were created by the 16th-century Italian painter Caravaggio.

Watch the video below:

The tweet has so far received over 1.9 million views, while the video has been viewed 1.7 million times. It has also collected a flurry of likes, a plethora of comments and retweets.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the viral video:

“So clever - love seeing them side by side with the originals,” posted an individual. “What is fascinating to me, aside from the incredible re-creations, is how perfectly they’ve reproduced how distinctively Caravaggio lit his subjects,” shared another.

