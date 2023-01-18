Home / Trending / Theatre artists turn biblical art into live paintings in viral video, stuns people

Theatre artists turn biblical art into live paintings in viral video, stuns people

trending
Published on Jan 18, 2023 06:19 PM IST

The artists from Ludovica Rambelli Teatro recreated Caravaggio’s biblical paintings into live paintings.

Artists from Ludovica Rambelli Teatro are recreating the biblical painting into a living painting. (Gennaro Parricelli and Ludovica Rambelli Teatro)
Artists from Ludovica Rambelli Teatro are recreating the biblical painting into a living painting. (Gennaro Parricelli and Ludovica Rambelli Teatro)
ByArfa Javaid

Since the beginning of 2023, we have come across various never-seen-before artworks that are leaving netizens equal parts stunned and amused. Case in point, AI-generated images and videos which are making the impossible possible. Now, a theatre troupe has attracted a lot of attention after a video of them bringing several biblical artworks to life went crazy viral online. Intriguing, isn’t it?

(Also Read: Railway Minister shares stunning pics of railway line, asks people to name them)

“Caravaggio’s biblical paintings recreated as living paintings by the incredibly talented Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe, accompanied by Mozart’s Requiem,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The now-viral video captures several theatre artists dressed as subjects from biblical paintings to turn them into live paintings. What’s more is their on-point expressions, postures and striking resemblance to the characters portrayed in the biblical arts. These paintings were created by the 16th-century Italian painter Caravaggio.

Watch the video below:

The tweet has so far received over 1.9 million views, while the video has been viewed 1.7 million times. It has also collected a flurry of likes, a plethora of comments and retweets.

(Also Read: Jenna Ortega’s hit Netflix film reminds people of Nasruddin Shah’s A Wednesday)

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the viral video:

“So clever - love seeing them side by side with the originals,” posted an individual. “What is fascinating to me, aside from the incredible re-creations, is how perfectly they’ve reproduced how distinctively Caravaggio lit his subjects,” shared another.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
theatre actor viral video
theatre actor viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out