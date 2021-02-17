There are 4 people in this image. Can you spot all at first glance?

Another day, another optical illusion. This time it is an image of a group of hikers which has left many scratching their heads. The rather simple image shows the group raising a toast with four bottles. What has now left people baffled is the fourth hand holding a bottle which many are unable to spot at first - or even at second or third – glance.

The picture was shared on Reddit by a user of the platform called @BalrogBunghole about three days ago. “I swear there are four of us,” reads the caption of the post.

Take a look at the image to see how fast you can spot the fourth hand.

Since being shared, the post has received more than 52,000 upvotes. It has also gathered numerous comments.

The image also found its way to Twitter after being shared by a user of the micro-blogging site. “My brain refuses to believe there are 4 people in this photo,” they wrote. If you brain too refuses to believe, this reply by a Twitter user may help.

👀🤔👀👍😂Fixed it for you 😉😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wEFFLYBG2Q — Κυριος Γλασκώβη 🍀 (@cretebhoy) February 16, 2021

Yes, the fourth hand in the image is camouflaged due to the jacket the person is wearing. People on both Reddit and Twitter reacted in a similar way while commenting how long it took them to spot the hand. Some took the route of hilarity while reacting.

“Yeah took me a solid 10 seconds until I saw the arm. Good camo,” wrote a Redditor. “Try like 30 seconds for me. I thought I was nuts,” shared another. “Yea that took me way too long. I was convinced it was one of those 360 degree camera glitches!” said a third.

Here’s what tweeple wrote:

Damn that was hard to identify — Sumit Dhiman (@_sumitdhiman) February 14, 2021

I'm confused... why are there only "3" arms, yet "4" bottles? — Sebastian White (@SebWrites) February 16, 2021

Bookmarking this for the next time someone says why do you need camo — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) February 16, 2021

How long did it take you to spot the fourth hand?

