These cats have their private rooms in a kitty shelter. Watch cute video

If you are someone who loves to watch cat videos, then you have definitely found yourself in the right place as we have one of the cutest videos that you might watch today. The video was shared on Instagram and shows how some cats stay at a shelter but in a way that is not very common. They have small kitty houses lined up where they simply hang out until they get adopted.

The video opens to show how the person recording the video gives the viewers a virtual yet interactive tour of the kitty houses. This person makes sure to go from one kitty house to the next, as they lift the small curtain-like openings that lead to these tiny houses that the cats surely enjoy staying in. And the expressions that these cats portray in the cutest ways ever, are what have been winning the Internet.

The video was shared on the Instagram page named Meowed. This page has over 4.5 million followers who definitely love cats and kittens. This particular video that has gone viral was shared on the page with a caption that reads, “Can you knock, please?” And it shows how the first two kitty houses have quite a few cats but the last one has this one majestic catto who netizens couldn't stop talking about.

Watch the cat video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ and asking the person recording to respect the cattos’ privacy! It has also received more than 2.6 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user asked, “The last one is VIP class?” They also inserted the emoji of a laughing face. “Room service of this hotel is so rude!” reads another comment. A third cutely reads, “So do we just go and adopt them all or what?”

What are your thoughts on this video that is equal parts funny and adorable?