These men were asked about the last time they cried, their answers are heartening

Asking different questions to random strangers is a popular trend among Instagram content creators. From silly to serious ones, the Instagrammers often ask people various questions that also prompt different responses. One such video is now creating a buzz online and leaving people emotional. The video shows a content creator asking a few men about the last time they cried.

Originally posted on the Instagram page toachieveyou, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Insta page Good News Movement. “Love this! ‘You're a good brother’,” they wrote and shared the video. The clip shows the content creator going to strangers to ask them to play a game of truth and dare. Upon choosing “truth”, they are asked about when they cried last. And their answers may leave you emotional.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted 19 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Can we give them all a hug, cause now I need a hug after watching,” expressed an Instagram user. “I love the honesty,” commented another. “It’s lovely how now men have no problem admitting they cried. Bravo,” commented a third. “Love all of this,” wrote a fourth.