These Snapchat filter on a confused doggo is what you need to see today

If you had a long day and looking for some cute and goofy content then Tucker the golden retriever is here to amuse you. Shared on the doggo’s Instagram profile, a video shows Tucker in several funny filters that is bound you to leave giggle and saying aww at the same time.

“Am juss trying to remain anonymoose,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with Tucker’s human putting on different Snapchat filter on his face. From being a moose to posing as a ‘happy’ taco, all the filters are too entertaining to watch

Take a look at the video and we guarantee that you will find yourself smiling:

Shared on May 17, the clip has garnered over 2.7 lakh likes and a bunch of comments from amused netizens. Tucker’s goofiness in the Snapchat filters left people in splits and the comments sections prove so. Many shared heart emojis to show their liking for the video.

“Never seen a taco this happy,” pointed out an Instagram user. “Omg he looks so confused and cute,” commented another. “I needed this today,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON