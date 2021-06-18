‘Things that’ll guarantee a smile’: Shriram Nene posts pic with furry friend

A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene, husband of actor Madhuri Dixit, has now created a stir online. Taking to Instagram he shared a picture of himself with a furry friend along with a super sweet caption. Chances are his post will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“There are some things that will guarantee a smile,” he wrote while sharing the picture. The post is complete with three hashtags - #YourBFF, #Dogs, and #DrNene. The image shows the Shriram Nene cuddling the dog.

Take a look at the super sweet post:

Since being posted some 15 hours ago on Instagram, the share has gathered nearly 10,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. While commenting, many expressed their reactions using heart emoticons. There were also some who simply wrote “Wow” to show their appreciation for the post.

“How cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “The caption is so true ,” shared another. “Awwdorable,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Shriram Nene?