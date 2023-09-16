Think you are a true cat lover? You have 5 second to spot the kitty
Where is the cat hiding? Can you find it quickly?
Cats are great at camouflaging, and this picture shared on Reddit perfectly captures that ability of the kitties. The image shows a shelf filled with books with a television set kept in the middle. The challenge is to find the hidden cat in five seconds. Do you think you can ace the challenge?
“Can you spot the cat?” reads the caption posted along with the picture. The image shows a huge shelf covering a wall. Several books are kept on it along with a television in the middle. A few showpieces are also kept on the shelf.
Take a look at this picture to see if you can spot the cat:
The post was shared a few months ago. Alongside, the share has received more than 700 upvotes. The post has prompted people to share varied comments.
What did Reddit users say about this puzzle picture?
“Took me a minute, lmao. Started to think you were just messing with me,” shared a Reddit user. “Damn, it's like Where's Waldo,” posted another. “Took me a while. Lol. I was looking for ears,” expressed a third. “Awwww so freaking adorable! The picture or figurine of a bird up on the shelf makes it look like you have a bird on the shelf too lol,” commented a fourth. “I had to zoom in and look from one side to the middle but I found the little kitty lol,” wrote a fifth.