Think you are a true cat lover? You have 5 second to spot the kitty

Cats are great at camouflaging, and this picture shared on Reddit perfectly captures that ability of the kitties. The image shows a shelf filled with books with a television set kept in the middle. The challenge is to find the hidden cat in five seconds. Do you think you can ace the challenge? The image has a cat hidden. Can you spot it? (Reddit/@TopTech33)

“Can you spot the cat?” reads the caption posted along with the picture. The image shows a huge shelf covering a wall. Several books are kept on it along with a television in the middle. A few showpieces are also kept on the shelf.

Take a look at this picture to see if you can spot the cat:

The post was shared a few months ago. Alongside, the share has received more than 700 upvotes. The post has prompted people to share varied comments.

Also Read: Calling all cat lovers to spot a kitty in this optical illusion

What did Reddit users say about this puzzle picture?

“Took me a minute, lmao. Started to think you were just messing with me,” shared a Reddit user. “Damn, it's like Where's Waldo,” posted another. “Took me a while. Lol. I was looking for ears,” expressed a third. “Awwww so freaking adorable! The picture or figurine of a bird up on the shelf makes it look like you have a bird on the shelf too lol,” commented a fourth. “I had to zoom in and look from one side to the middle but I found the little kitty lol,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON