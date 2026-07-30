Think you have sharp eyesight? Spot the hidden cat in this garden in under 10 seconds

Optical illusions are more than just a fun way to pass the time. They challenge your observation skills, test your attention to detail and encourage you to look beyond what appears obvious at first glance.

A hidden cat is waiting to be found in this garden optical illusion. (Reddit)

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A garden photo shared on Reddit has become one such challenge. At first, it looks like an ordinary outdoor space, but there is one detail that many people fail to notice. Hidden somewhere in the picture is a cat that has blended almost perfectly into its surroundings. Think you have sharp enough eyesight to find it in under 10 seconds?

Spot the cat

The image shows a quiet garden with a brick wall in the background, a green lawn, wire fencing and several pepper plants growing inside protective wire cages. Black planter pots are placed across the grass, making the scene appear like a typical backyard.

However, there is more to the picture than meets the eye. A cat is quietly resting somewhere in the garden, using its natural colouring to stay hidden. Because it blends so well with the grass and shadows, many people scroll past the animal without noticing it.

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Set a timer for 10 seconds and take a careful look. Try not to rush. Sometimes focusing on the smaller details rather than the entire image makes all the difference.

Take a look:

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Need a hint?

If you are still searching, here is a clue.

Don't spend too much time looking at the brick wall or the plants in the background. Instead, focus on the lower part of the image. Pay close attention to the grassy area between the two black planter pots near the front of the garden.

Found it?

If the cat is still proving difficult to spot, here is the answer. The cat is crouched low in the grass between the two front planter pots. Its dark fur blends almost perfectly with the shadows and surrounding greenery, making it easy to overlook at first glance.

(Also Read: Optical illusion: You have sharp eyes if you can spot the cat in 10 seconds)

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Hidden cat in garden.

The puzzle prompted plenty of reactions online, with many Reddit users admitting they needed much longer than 10 seconds to find the animal.

"I kept looking near the fence and completely missed it," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Once I finally spotted the cat, I wondered how I had missed it for so long."

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