Think you're a maths genius? Solve this puzzle in 15 seconds to join internet’s elite problem solvers

Maths brain teasers have long captivated the minds of curious individuals. Whether it's a simple arithmetic twist or a complex number pattern, these puzzles spark a unique sense of joy and challenge for those who love to test their logic. If you're someone who enjoys solving mathematical riddles, there's a new challenge doing the rounds online that might just leave you stumped. Can you solve this tricky maths brain teaser shared on X?(X/@brainyquiz_)

X post sparks curiosity

A recent brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Brainy Quiz has been gaining traction among puzzle enthusiasts. The teaser reads:

“123 = 26, 223 = 46, 323 = 66, 345 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

The pattern appears to be numerical at first glance, but many users are still scratching their heads over the logic behind the transformation of numbers. While some tried to find a mathematical relation through subtraction or digit manipulation, others speculated the answer lies in a hidden sequence or code.

Another teaser from Facebook goes viral

Interestingly, this isn’t the only teaser that has caught the internet’s attention. A Facebook page named Minion Quotes previously shared a puzzle that also had users puzzled. It reads:

“Math Puzzle: 10 + 10 = 00, 12 + 13 = 36, 13 + 13 = 39, 15 + 14 = ?? — Can you solve this?”

The seemingly simple equations are anything but straightforward, and social media users have been debating the logic in the comments section.

Why are these puzzles so popular?

There’s something about maths brain teasers that keeps the internet coming back for more. Perhaps it’s the thrill of solving what seems unsolvable, or the satisfaction of cracking a pattern before anyone else. These teasers not only stimulate critical thinking but also provide a fun distraction from the everyday scroll.

Whether you solve it in a flash or spend hours trying to figure it out, one thing’s certain — the obsession with maths puzzles is not going away any time soon.

So, have you cracked the code yet?