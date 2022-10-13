This 3D video on Halloween 'ghost trend' is so amazing that some think it's real

Oh Klahoma by Jack Stauber from 2017 is back as October or Spooktober has loomed in. Individuals have, once again, begun posing like the vintage white ghost to this song. The ghost photoshoot fad is one of the most recurrent ones to take over TikTok. This popular trend has a distinct Halloween vibe to it and is now popular across the globe. Anyone can join in on the ghost photoshoot trend on TikTok, Instagram or any other social media platform if they have a white bed sheet and some cute shades. But what if we told you that the entity who can be seen doing this trend in this particular video that has been shared on Instagram is not human being at all? Shocking, right? But that is exactly what can be seen happening in this video that is increasingly going viral and for all the right reasons.

It has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Heard this trend is coming back so why not make it in 3D?” The caption is complete with emojis of a ghost and that of a smiling face with shades on its eyes. The video shows how the 3D artist who has shared it, designs a human via a software and makes it pose in a way that makes the video look so realistic that a lot of people have started doubting themselves in the comment section of it.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on October 2 and has already received over 12.92 lakh likes.

"Those who thought that it was real, not animation," wrote a user on Instagram. "Why does this animation look more realistic than real life?" asked a second. "Yeah, we totally live in the simulation," said a third.