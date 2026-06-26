This $4.7 trillion tech company doesn’t offer free snacks to employees — and workers aren’t complaining

Several big tech companies are known for offering free meals and snacks to employees. Google is famous for its lavish spread that employees can avail free of cost. Meta has expansive on-site cafeterias at its larger campuses, while those who work from smaller offices get meal delivery credits. In fact, the Facebook parent company recently spoke about increasing its snack budget to lift employee morale. An image showing the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

While the perk of free meals is often seen as a way to attract and retain talent, it also serves a practical purpose — encouraging employees to spend more time on campus. Companies also use such benefits to improve employee satisfaction.

However, this is one big tech company that does not offer free food to its employees — and it’s valued at a staggering $4.7 trillion dollars.

No free lunches Gergely Orosz, author of the technology newsletter The Pragmatic Engineer, recently visited the headquarters of Nvidia and was surprised to see employees paying for snacks.

“Snacks and coffee are not free: you have to pay for them. This would be unusual at Big Tech, but no big deal for devs here,” he wrote in an X post.