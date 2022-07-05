This adorable cat loves to work out with its mom every morning. Watch cute video

Are you someone who loves to get a workout in, whenever you can? Or do you do it diligently? Well, if you are the second kind, this catto might just be the most relatable fur baby you’ll see in a while. In an Instagram video that was shared recently, one gets to see how an adorable pet cat joins its mom in her morning routine. Together, the pet and human duo can be seen working out in the sweetest way ever. The human can be seen jogging on the spot and the cat is running on an exercise wheel.

The video was originally shared on the Instagram page named Two Crazy Cat Ladies. The page has over 37,500 followers as of now and the numbers only keep going up. There is a fair chance that this video will make every cat lover’s day, and might also prove to be advantageous as some fitness inspiration.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just a day ago, the video has gotten more than 68,000 likes.

One comment reads, "I might be inclined to work out if the cats would do it with me but nooo they are lazy," "That cat has a better morning routine than I do," an Instagram user notes. A third response reads, "Such a cute kitty."