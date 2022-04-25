This artist photoshops cats making them appear gigantic. See intriguing photos

If you love cats, have you ever wondered how the sweet cuddly animals would react if they were gigantic in size compared to you. Would they still be the same cuddly animals or behave like an apex predator? If you ever want to imagine such a scenario then there is an Instagram account that is dedicated to photoshopping cats in photos and making them appear gigantic. The photos in the account are really intriguing to watch.

The account is named mrmattmccarthy. It has over 65,000 followers on Instagram. In the latest post shared by the account, a cat seems to be playing hide and seek in Sao Paolo as it attempts to hide behind a skyscraper. However, being gigantic it can be easily spotted.

“São Paulo Hide & Seek,” says the caption.

See the post below:

“It seems he’s really playing hide and seek! So cute!” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing!” wrote another along with a heart emoji.

In another photo, the cat seems to be looking at the people walking on the street with its gigantic eye.

“Eye on the Street, 2022,” says the caption.

See the post below:

“Eye of the Tiger,” an Instagram user commented. “Fabulous,” said another along with heart emojis. “Catzilla,” posted a third.

See some other posts of the account below:

The artist behind the account is from North Carolina in the US. He is a cat person according to the bio which is pretty obvious.

What are your thoughts about this unique art?