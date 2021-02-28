This cat’s music composition ‘skills’ may make you its fan. Watch

IND USA
The image shows Mr. Paterson playing the keyboard.(Instagram/@supermassivemusic)
Cats excel at many things like being a fluffy friend to providing an unending source of entertainment for humans. But, have you ever come across a cat that can make music? If you haven’t then let this cat named Mr. Paterson amaze you with his talent. The video, shared by the Instagram page of a band named Super Massive is a group formed by the cat’s humans Edgar and Simon. The entertaining clip may make you play it on loop.

The video starts with Mr. Paterson playing some keys on the keyboard and then creating music with several other instruments and a software. He even goes on to search ‘Meow samples’ which in the end makes the composition even more fun.

Take a look at the video:


Shared on February 19, the clip has garnered over 2.8 million views. People couldn’t stop gushing at the cute video and lauded the ‘talented’ kitty’s music composition. Many requested for more projects from Mr. Paterson.

“He doesn’t want any of you to disturb him. Lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “Paterson just stole the show. Sorry guys,” joked another. “Can we please get a behind the scenes sneak peek video?” requested a third. “Time to change the page’s name to Supermeowssivemusic,” commented one punily.

Did you like this purr-fect composition?

