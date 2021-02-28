This cat’s music composition ‘skills’ may make you its fan. Watch
- Mr. Paterson even goes on to search ‘Meow samples’ which in the end makes the composition even more fun.
Cats excel at many things like being a fluffy friend to providing an unending source of entertainment for humans. But, have you ever come across a cat that can make music? If you haven’t then let this cat named Mr. Paterson amaze you with his talent. The video, shared by the Instagram page of a band named Super Massive is a group formed by the cat’s humans Edgar and Simon. The entertaining clip may make you play it on loop.
The video starts with Mr. Paterson playing some keys on the keyboard and then creating music with several other instruments and a software. He even goes on to search ‘Meow samples’ which in the end makes the composition even more fun.
Take a look at the video:
Shared on February 19, the clip has garnered over 2.8 million views. People couldn’t stop gushing at the cute video and lauded the ‘talented’ kitty’s music composition. Many requested for more projects from Mr. Paterson.
“He doesn’t want any of you to disturb him. Lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “Paterson just stole the show. Sorry guys,” joked another. “Can we please get a behind the scenes sneak peek video?” requested a third. “Time to change the page’s name to Supermeowssivemusic,” commented one punily.
Did you like this purr-fect composition?
This cat's music composition 'skills' may make you its fan. Watch
Soldier makes a furry friend on duty abroad, their story is heart-melting
This cat cafe in Dubai helps rescues to find purr-fect new homes
121-year-old tortoise adopted by couple from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
10-year-old boy writes Ramayana in Odia during lockdown
Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate
Woman in New York loses job, leads pantry feeding thousands
Huge crocodile rescued from construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara
There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?
This video of a wolf in snow is oddly calming to watch
US vice president Kamala Harris calls astronaut Victor Glover at ISS. Watch
2 skiers descend Yosemite's Half Dome in an unusually daring feat
Post on ‘weirdest snack’ sparks hilarious Twitter thread. Do you relate to any?
Smart doggo rushes to tell human ‘I love you’, melts hearts along the way. Watch
- “Tucker was like, let me stop what I’m doing and reciprocate your love mom,” wrote an Instagram user.
19th-century two-storey house set to move a mile away in Massachusetts
