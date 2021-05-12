This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up

At a time when so many people are working from home and juggling multiple things that need their attention, maintaining an ideal work-life balance is even more important. Amid this, a tweet by a CEO detailing how they have ended work-related chats after 6 pm and on holidays is getting a thumbs up from people on Twitter.

“At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried,” tweeted Nithin Kamath.

At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried. 1/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

In another tweet, he added:

Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain (check the link below).

Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH.https://t.co/iZxIjg7qsR



2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Since being posted on May 6, the share has collected over 3,800 likes. The tweet has resonated with many who shared their reactions through the comments section of the post.

Absolutely agree on multitasking and been following at a personal, professional level for sometime.. however 6 pm thing..just curious, isn't it too generic and is everyone onboard at company ? Maybe many would have a flexible work style.. — vignesh iyer ✌🏻 (@vigneshriyer22) May 6, 2021

Would love to see how this works out for you guys. The key is how you will measure the productivity changes. Qualitatively (employee survey) or Quantitatively (work output). Philosophically I’m an in the camp that believes this absolutely should work. — Ashwin Shetty (@afoosworld) May 6, 2021

That's a great initiative towards achieving work life balance as well as better work performance. — Pratheeksha Kamath (@pratheeksha1802) May 7, 2021

But here is what I don't understand, why do you need to chat about work after 6 pm. Why is there such a rush or need to be always be on top of things. It's okay to be normal. Even the sun sets every day..we should take a cue from nature around us and keep it simple — I am the same guy you aren't talking about 🤔 (@Adimanava) May 6, 2021

Where I can send my resume 😄 — aditya (@adi_tyaG) May 6, 2021

What do you think about this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON