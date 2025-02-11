This company in Japan offers free booze and hangover leave to attract new employees

In most workplaces, there are clear rules designed to maintain a professional atmosphere. However, a small tech company in Osaka, Japan, is breaking the mould with an unusual approach to employee satisfaction. According to a report by Oddity Central, Trust Ring Co., Ltd. is offering a mix of alcoholic drinks and ‘hangover leaves’ as part of its office culture, hoping to draw in new recruits. A tech company in Osaka, Japan, introduced alcohol and 'hangover leave' during work hours as part of its strategy to attract employees with a unique work culture.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A new approach to employee benefits

While larger companies often attract talent with hefty salaries and generous benefits, Trust Ring Co., Ltd. is taking a different route. Struggling to compete with the budgets of more established firms, the company has instead decided to serve alcohol during working hours, and the best part? It’s completely free.

The company’s CEO, who joins in drinking with his employees, goes so far as to personally offer drinks to newcomers, fostering a more casual and friendly work environment. This unusual perk aims to create a unique company culture that prioritises enjoyment alongside productivity.

Hangover leave to keep spirits high

If an employee happens to feel the effects of alcohol, they are granted 2-3 hours of leave to recover and clear their head. This “hangover leave” is part of company’s bid to offer an alternative to higher salaries, providing a work atmosphere that employees might find more appealing than monetary rewards.

The CEO of Trust Ring explained that, given their limited budget, they are focusing on creating a distinctive workplace that offers something employees value – a fun and relaxed environment. With this approach, the company hopes to retain staff by providing a unique balance between work and enjoyment.

A competitive edge with flexibility

While the company’s starting salary of 222,000 yen (approximately ₹1.27 lakh) may not be as high as other tech firms, employees are also compensated for 20 hours of overtime. This combination of flexible work culture and extra perks may be just what some employees are looking for in a job, offering a refreshing take on what it means to enjoy a day at the office.