This couple got married on a flight. The spontaneous backstory will surprise you

Getting married is one of the most fun days that any couple who wish to get married look forward to. Except that some couples wish to do it in a very planned way while others love to take the route of spontaneity. And one such couple who have recently gone viral for getting married on-board an aeroplane, definitely fit in the second category.

A post was shared on Facebook by Southwest Airlines that detailed the wedding plans of this adorable couple - Pam and Jeremy. Apparently the do had decided to suddenly get married in Vegas for the fun of it. So they got dressed as the bride and groom and hopped on a plane. But their connecting flight to Vegas got cancelled and that is when this whole aeroplane wedding scenario came into existence.

The caption details, “Chris, another passenger travelling to LAS from DFW, overheard Pam and Jeremy discussing how they might still get to Vegas in time for their appointment. Chris also happened to be an ordained minister and offered to marry the couple himself!” It continues to read how the crew, attendants and passengers were very happy to participate in this mid-air wedding.

Take a look at a few photos of the wedding and read the detailed caption below:

These photos were shared on Facebook by Southwest Airlines on April 29 and have gone massively viral since then, for all the right reasons. The share has received more than 3.5 lakh reactions and several comments from people who heartily congratulated the pair.

“Congratulations! She looks beautiful and he has great hair. A love match made in the heavens…literally,” complimented a Facebook user. “SWA was incredible when I told them that I wanted to propose to my now-wife Erin on board a flight from Chicago to Orlando! SWA put a case of champagne on the flight, and all the passengers got a glass of the bubbly!” narrated another. “This is what living life to the fullest is all about! Improvising and making the best out of situations that don’t always go as planned! Congrats Pam & Jeremy!! And cheers to SW Airlines for coming in clutch and making this ENTIRE FLIGHT one that nobody will forget!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this couple who spontaneously got married on an aeroplane?