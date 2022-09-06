This dachshund puppy spends its days in the cutest way ever. Watch video to know

If you are a little creature, be it a human baby or a puppy or kitten, you don’t really have a lot on your plate and can spend your days doing exactly as you please. And that is exactly what can be seen in this one video of a dachshund puppy that has been shared on Instagram and has been gaining popularity ever since, owing to the cutest of reasons as you will get to see. The video opens to show a dachshund puppy in frame and it is accompanied by a text insert that reads, “A day in the life of a dachshund puppy.”

And lo and behold, that is exactly what this video proceeds to show. The video also comes with a descriptive caption that provides viewers with more context as to what can be seen happening in this adorable puppy video. “To do list: Destroy furniture, Play with dehydrated cow wieners, Nap, Ramp training to protect my back,” it reads. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this dachshund puppy named Frankie. The page has over 1,000 followers on it so far and according to its bio, the puppy is based in San Francisco in the United States of America.

Watch the video here:

Shared on August 5, this puppy video has already garnered more than 1.23 lakh likes on it so far.

It has also received various positive comments like, “OMG, his wee slide.” “This video is everything to me,” posted another. “The editing,” praised a third.