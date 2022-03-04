This dog is the ‘undefeated champion’ of hide-and-seek. Watch funnily cute video

Do you want to watch a dog video that may make you chuckle and also leave you saying aww? Then here is a video that may make you very happy. This clip, shared on Instagram, shows a dog named Hudson B Mason playing hide-and-seek with his human.

The video opens to show a text “Hide-and-seek pawfessional.” In the clip, the dog is seen running towards a couch and sitting on it. The pooch’s human is seen pretending to search for his furry baby. What follows next is super sweet to watch.

“Undefeated champion,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The share is complete with a few hashtags - #hideandseek, #nowyouseeme, and #nowyoudont.

Take a look at the video to watch the ‘undefeated champion’ of hide-and-seek:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 4,100 likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He is so funny,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” posted another. “So nice of you to give dad a small hint in the end, Hudson. The hoomans just don‘t know how to play hide and seek correctly. I think it‘s because they have noses that don‘t work properly,” expressed a third. “You just become the pillow as soon as you touch the couch. Super impressive,” commented a fourth. “Professional! He jumped into hide mode!” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?