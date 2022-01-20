Home / Trending / This entrepreneur wanted to be a filmmaker. Can you guess the person in the pic?
The throwback image of the entrepreneur has prompted people to post various reactions.
The image of the entrepreneur was posted on Twitter.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:43 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A throwback image of a famous industrialist has created a chatter on Twitter. The picture is of Anand Mahindra that he himself posted on Twitter while talking about his childhood aspirations. The post has now intrigued people. There is a chance it will have the same effect on you too.

It all started with a Twitter user asking Anand Mahindra about his ambition during his school or college. “@anandmahindra Ji, you are now leading a Giant Mahindra group… But what was your ambition during your School/College days? Have you ever felt like missing some other favourite profession?” they asked. In reply, the business tycoon shared about the time when he wanted to be a filmmaker.

“Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker and was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using?” he wrote. He also shared a throwback image with his tweet.

Take a look at the posts:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered over 1,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I guess we used this one - It was the Bolex hand wound camera - we were given this in 1990 at MCRC to shoot our first round of silent films,” wrote a Twitter user. “You certainly had an epic hairstyle sir. Keeping with the times,” posted another. “Absolutely amazing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra?

twitter anand mahindra
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 20, 2022
