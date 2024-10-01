This IITian gave up TCS job in Mumbai to become an IAS officer. His first salary was...

Retired IAS officer Rohit Kumar Singh took to social media yesterday to share a picture of his first offer letter for a TCS job paying ₹1,300 per month. Singh, an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1989 batch, Rajasthan cadre, said that ₹1,300 was a “princely salary” when he joined the workforce 40 years ago. IAS officer Rohit Kumar Singh shared a picture of his first offer letter from TCS(X/@rohitksingh)

His offer letter, dated 26th June, 1984, shows that Singh was hired as a trainee at TCS Mumbai. In his post on the social media platform X, the former Secretary to the Government of India revealed that Tata Consultancy Services was his first job, and he got it through campus placements at IIT-BHU.

“A little more than 40 years ago, I got my first job at TCS Mumbai through campus recruitment at IIT BHU,” wrote the retired IAS officer, adding: “With a princely salary of 13IIT00 Rupees, the ocean view from the 11th Floor of Air India Building at Nariman Point was regal indeed!”

Take a look at his post below:

Rohit Kumar Singh currently serves as a member of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). According to the NCDRC website, he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

After joining TCS, Singh left India to pursue a Masters in Computer Engineering from Clarkson University, New York. He appeared for the UPSC civil services examination after receiving his Master’s degree and qualified to become an IAS officer. He has since held several positions over the course of an illustrious career spanning more than three decades.

In the comments section of his post, a user asked Singh: “How much was your starting salary as a probationer in the IAS?”

The retired officer revealed that he received a salary of ₹2,200 per month when he joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1989.

“From TCS to Civil Service! Indeed a Great Journey!” another user said.

“I did the math so that no one else has to, as per some online calculator website a salary of 1300 INR in 1984 would translate to 21000 INR in 2024 which means that TCS has a history of 30+ yrs of not paying well,” X user Vansh quipped.