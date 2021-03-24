IND USA
Harsh Goenka's post has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(HT File Photo)
This is how Harsh Goenka would like to play naughts and crosses. Watch

“That’s the way I’d like to play naughts and crosses,” Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Have you ever played the game of naughts and crosses as a kid or still love playing it? There are some who may also know this game as Tic-tac-toe. Traditionally, played on paper, Harsh Gonka has now shared a video which shows an unusual and highly interesting way to play the game. There is a possibility that the video will make you go “Wow.”

“That’s the way I’d like to play naughts and crosses,” Goenka wrote while sharing the video. It is unknown where or when the video was recorded but it has now captured people’s attention.

Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 23,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Wonderful. Loved this way to play crosses n naughts. Took me back to childhood days,” wrote a Twitter user. “It is so interesting,” shared another. “Amazing,” said a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
