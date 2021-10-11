Home / Trending / This is how jaguar Kumal ‘expresses’ his love for partner Kedera. Watch
This is how jaguar Kumal ‘expresses’ his love for partner Kedera. Watch

“Kumal always makes sure that he lets Kedera know that he loves her,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
The image shows the jaguar couple Kumal and Kedera.(Instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:33 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showcasing a sweet moment of interaction between two jaguars has left people saying aww. There is a chance that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

The Big Cat Sanctuary took to Instagram to share the video. It showcases a jaguar couple named Kumal and Kedera. “Kumal always makes sure that he lets Kedera know that he loves her. In the wild, jaguars are a solitary species but here at The Big Cat Sanctuary Kumal and Kedera are never too far apart from each other,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the sweet love-filled video:

The video has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 27,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video also prompted people to post different reactions.

“And isn’t she just loving it!” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely adorable couple,” shared another. “Beautiful bonding,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

